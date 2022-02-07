Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $100.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after buying an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

