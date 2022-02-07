Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 446,932 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,932 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of ONEOK worth $85,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.