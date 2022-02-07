Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 28,615 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,615 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.29% of Sempra Energy worth $116,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.21. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

