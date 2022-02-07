Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 5,725,303 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,725,303 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 7.29% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $413,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

