Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $521,765.98 and approximately $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,927.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.00788394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00234785 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.