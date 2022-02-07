Comparing Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) & Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Palantir Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $395.53 million 22.62 -$531.87 million N/A N/A Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 23.13 -$1.17 billion ($0.27) -47.93

Full Truck Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies -35.81% 19.62% 12.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Full Truck Alliance and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Palantir Technologies 3 3 2 0 1.88

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.72%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 81.06%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Full Truck Alliance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services. The company also provides guarantees, and technology development and other services. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

