Comparing Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) & Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paycor HCM and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 6 8 0 2.57 Qualys 1 5 3 0 2.22

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.88%. Qualys has a consensus price target of $124.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than Qualys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paycor HCM and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million 12.91 -$96.92 million N/A N/A Qualys $362.96 million 13.80 $91.57 million $1.83 70.50

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Qualys 18.41% 18.00% 9.71%

Summary

Qualys beats Paycor HCM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

