Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,100

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.22) to GBX 2,100 ($28.23) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 1,950 ($26.22) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,357.67.

CMPGY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. 123,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,617. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

