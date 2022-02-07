Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $316,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.