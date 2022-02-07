Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.