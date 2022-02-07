Compound Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $142.50 or 0.00334145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $933.48 million and $77.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,550,890 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.