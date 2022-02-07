Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWCO remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,225. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

