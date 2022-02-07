Context Advisory LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Context Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 98.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Shares of VCKA stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.