Contrasting Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Resources Connection and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48% Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Resources Connection and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Resources Connection presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 191.21%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.90 $25.23 million $1.53 11.41 Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.84 -$8.70 million $0.10 45.50

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Digital Media Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

