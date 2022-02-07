Contrasting TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) & Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 448.78%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than TDH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and TDH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($1.18) -2.08 TDH $810,000.00 31.99 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -160.23% -50.79% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stryve Foods beats TDH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

