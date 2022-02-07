Contrasting Wipro (NYSE:WIT) & BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wipro and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 4.92 $1.48 billion $0.29 26.21 BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -6.87

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 16.25% 19.98% 12.94% BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91%

Risk and Volatility

Wipro has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wipro and BTRS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 0 5 1 0 2.17 BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

Wipro currently has a consensus price target of $6.97, indicating a potential downside of 8.36%. BTRS has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 120.00%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Wipro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wipro beats BTRS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

