Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,012,000. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

