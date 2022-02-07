CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 128,421 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.
