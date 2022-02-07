Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce sales of $786.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.88 million and the highest is $806.82 million. Copart reported sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Copart stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.20. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Copart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

