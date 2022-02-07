Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,904 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $50.38.

