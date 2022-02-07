Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $67.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

