Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 395 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $102.73 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

