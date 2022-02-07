Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.09. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

