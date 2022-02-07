Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 382 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

