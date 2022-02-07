Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,969 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

GME stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $348.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of -1.74.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.