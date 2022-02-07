Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.63 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.