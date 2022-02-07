Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.
NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.63 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95.
