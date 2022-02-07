Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CRSR opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corsair Gaming Company Profile
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.