Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

