Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.55. 4,600,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

