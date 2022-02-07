Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $13.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce $13.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.15. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $11.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $47.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $51.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $50.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.11 to $52.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.75 EPS.

CACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $433.20.

Shares of CACC traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $526.51. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,175. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $338.88 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $615.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.95.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.