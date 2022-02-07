Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $444.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect higher revenues and costs. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to higher compensation and marketing costs, are likely to keep hurting the bottom-line growth. However, an increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue supporting its profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to aid revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Nevertheless, worsening credit quality, supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry and high levels of debt remain other major near-term concerns for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $521.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $338.88 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

