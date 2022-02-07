Credit Suisse AG Acquires 48,770 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $94.33 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.37.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

