Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Lightspeed POS worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD opened at $31.52 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

