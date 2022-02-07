Credit Suisse AG Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 105,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

