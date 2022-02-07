Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,903,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.