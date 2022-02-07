Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $9.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

