Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.42 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.72) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.61) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.36 ($3.77).

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.00 ($4.49) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

