Credit Suisse Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,359.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

