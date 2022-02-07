Credit Suisse Group Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $39.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

