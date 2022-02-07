Credit Suisse Group Raises Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €188.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €185.00 ($207.87) to €188.00 ($211.24) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HVRRY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.93.

HVRRY opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.86. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

