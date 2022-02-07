Credit Suisse Group Trims Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Target Price to $77.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NYSE:EHC opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

