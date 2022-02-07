Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.50. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 591 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

