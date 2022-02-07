Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$5.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CWEGF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.68.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

