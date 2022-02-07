CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund reduced its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 0.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.22% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $175.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

