Critical Comparison: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Stronghold Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.63 $5.78 million $0.69 110.84 Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tucows and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tucows presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.47%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 280.07%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.53% 6.79% 1.56% Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tucows beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

