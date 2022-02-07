Critical Contrast: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bit Digital alerts:

This table compares Bit Digital and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 13.65 -$1.91 million N/A N/A Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.48

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86%

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bit Digital and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.98%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Mitesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Mitesco on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.