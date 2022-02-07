CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 65,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.15 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $763.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

