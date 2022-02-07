CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 9,684 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75.

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64.

CS Disco stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97. CS Disco Inc has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Citigroup decreased their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

