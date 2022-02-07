CSFB Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$45.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$38.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

