Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.45 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $228.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.