CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Holdings Cut by Second Curve Capital LLC

Second Curve Capital LLC cut its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. CURO Group comprises 13.4% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CURO Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,267. The company has a market capitalization of $576.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

